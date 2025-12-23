Christmas magic near Debrecen: exploring the festive markets of Eger, Nyíregyháza, and Miskolc

We visited three Christmas markets easily accessible from Debrecen. In our photo gallery, we showcase the festive atmosphere in Eger, Nyíregyháza, and Miskolc.

This time, we visited the Christmas market in Eger for the first time – charming little streets lead up to the castle, where the shop windows are beautifully decorated, so the Christmas magic is already felt once you arrive at the top. The market is set up in Dobó Square, with the city’s Christmas tree in the middle and the illuminated castle dominating the view behind it. This was perhaps the most atmospheric market we’ve seen so far. Among the food, the typical Hungarian lángos and chimney cake (kürtőskalács) were our favorites, but there were also special offerings such as fish dishes, including trout. Prices at Christmas markets are always a bit high, but with 1,500 HUF menus, you can try several dishes at a reasonable price. It’s about a 2.5-hour bus ride from Debrecen, but if you spend a day there, it’s worth it for the festive atmosphere.

The market in Nyíregyháza is only a 30-minute train ride from Debrecen. Although we initially didn’t have high expectations, it quickly became one of our favorites. By evening, the lights were beautifully illuminated, and in the square in front of the town hall, many decorations adorned with string lights welcomed visitors. The braver ones can also ride the Ferris wheel, which offers a great view of the Christmas square and the city. Prices are very reasonable: chimney cake for 1,500 HUF, a hamburger around 2,000 HUF, and hot chocolate with whipped cream for under 1,000 HUF. If you’re looking for a cozy, not-too-crowded market favored by locals near Debrecen, Nyíregyháza comes highly recommended.

The Christmas market in Miskolc is about a 2-hour bus ride from Debrecen. Unfortunately, after dark, we didn’t have time to return to see the city lights, but it was still worth exploring. We visited on the first Sunday of Advent, when the antiques market was also taking place, adding to the festive atmosphere. Many vendors were selling decorations and Christmas ornaments, so the entire street leading to the town hall was filled with stalls, and there was also a Santa Claus motorcycle parade. The Christmas market spreads out in the square in front of the town hall; during the day, it’s mainly visited by families, and by evening, the lights make it truly magical.