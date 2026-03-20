Sunny and cloudy spring weather expected over the weekend

Sunny and partly cloudy weather is expected over the weekend, with temperatures around average. However, in less cloudy and sheltered areas, light frost may occur at dawn. Winds will be brisk at times, occasionally strong, and light rain or showers may occur on Saturday and Sunday, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, high-level clouds and more pronounced cumulus cloud formation will be accompanied by longer and shorter sunny periods, but no precipitation is expected. Northeasterly winds may be accompanied by strong gusts across large areas. Daytime highs are expected between 12 and 17°C.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with shorter sunny intervals, and some areas may experience light rain or showers, with decreasing chances toward the south and southeast. Easterly and northeasterly winds will be brisk over large areas, occasionally strong. Morning temperatures will generally range between 1 and 6°C, but in less cloudy, sheltered areas, temperatures may drop slightly below freezing. Afternoon highs are likely between 10 and 15°C.

On Sunday, much of the country will see fewer clouds and more sunshine, although some rain or showers may occur in the south and southwest. Easterly winds may be accompanied by strong gusts. Overnight lows are expected between 0 and +6°C, with light frost possible in less cloudy, sheltered areas. Daytime highs will likely range between 12 and 17°C.

(MTI)