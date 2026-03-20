Chuck Norris has passed away

Legendary martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has died, his family announced. According to the statement, Norris passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

The family emphasized that they wish to keep the exact circumstances of his passing private, but highlighted that he was with his family until the very end.

They wrote that, to the world, Chuck Norris was a martial artist, actor, and symbol of strength, but to them, he was above all a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, and the heart of the family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” the statement read. They added that through his work, discipline, and humanity, he inspired millions worldwide and left a lasting impact on many lives.

Although their hearts are broken, the family expressed gratitude for the life Norris lived and the moments they shared with him. They also thanked his fans for their love and support, which meant a great deal to him.

“To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” they emphasized.

The family also addressed recent news of Norris’s hospitalization, expressing thanks for the prayers and support he received. During this period of mourning, they asked the public to respect their privacy.

“Thank you for loving him with us,” concluded the Norris family statement.