Despite the Bad Weather Saturday Was a Great Success at the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days

This year, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, Hungary’s oldest jazz festival, awaits its guests between August 3rd and 6th.

Even though thunderstorms hit Debrecen on Saturday, this did not discourage those who wanted to relax at this year’s Wine and Jazz Festival in the Great Forest. All age groups, from small children to pensioners, were represented at the event, and the atmosphere of the night was excellent.

Despite the cooler-than-usual weather, many people visited the program in the Great Forest, and the wet benches did not present an great obstacle to the party-goers. People even sat on the ground or on the stairs.

The series of programs continues on Sunday, Friday day tickets can be used on Sunday as well.



Photo: Tornóczky All Access

debreceninap.hu