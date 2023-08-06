She Lived for the University

Dr. Liana Mester died on 30th July, 2023 due to a serious illness.

Associate Professor Liana Mester was a lecturer at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Nagyvárad (Romania), she was the director of the Institute of National Relations.

She graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the University of Nagyvárad in 1997, and obtained her doctorate in 2006 at the Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj. She gradually advanced in her teaching career: she became an intern in 1998, a teaching assistant in 2000, an assistant professor in 2002 and an associate professor in 2008.

Since 2012, she was the director of the Institute of International Relations at the University of Nagyvárad, which she led with reason and heart. She led and inspired many researches and research groups. She greatly contributed to the development of the subject of international relations at the university. In addition, she was a special person, characterized by elegance, modesty and tact, she was a person who was warm-hearted and noble-minded.

She served the University with great devotion until the last minute of her life. She also played an important role in building the relationship between the Faculty of Economics of the University of Nagyvárad and the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen. She was laid to rest in the Rulikovski cemetery, a few hundred meters from her workplace. The priest leading the ceremony gave his obituary through tears. She was a devout Christian who went to church every Friday night and did all her actions in this spirit.

Liana Mester was 48 years old.

Post published on the faculty’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=735231595076276&set=a.543090814290356