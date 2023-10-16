Take That concert next year in Hungary for the first time

Take That will give a concert in Hungary for the first time. In addition to the big hits, the most successful British boy band of the early nineties will also play from their new album, which will be released in November, on July 3, 2024 in Budapest Park.



The band, currently operating as a trio, in which Robbie Williams previously also appeared, will present its new album, This Life, first in the framework of a British and then a European tour, the organizers told MTI on Monday.

Take That was formed in Manchester in 1989, the original members included Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams. Their first album, Take That & Party, was released in 1992 and reached number two in the UK album charts.

The follow-up came just over a year later: the material entitled Everything Changes already reached first place in the United Kingdom and brought the group international recognition, selling more than three million copies worldwide. 1995’s Nobody Else included big hits like Back for Good, Sure or Never Forget, and the album topped the sales charts in eleven countries. In the same year, Robbie Williams left the band, and at the height of their success, in February 1996, Take That announced their breakup.

After almost a decade, the now four-piece Take That announced that they would go on tour again in 2006. The comeback album, Beautiful World, debuted again at the top of the UK charts and also earned a high place in the list of the UK’s most popular albums of all time. Take That became the first band to top the UK Official Singles and Albums Chart and top the radio charts in the same week. In addition to great successes and massive tours, the album The Circus was released in 2008, which once again conquered almost every British chart, and fans immediately snapped up tickets for the tour.

In 2010, a new song called Shame, co-written by Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams – the pair had not worked together since 1995 – was released as an unexpected turn. Not long after, Williams announced his return to the group, and they re-recorded the album Progress, which became the fastest-selling album of the century on its first day of release. The team also performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Two years later, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange left the band, and Take That has been operating as a trio ever since. Their albums III in 2014 and Wonderland in 2017 were both successful; In 2019, they celebrated their thirtieth anniversary with a 38-stop tour. A total of 650,000 fans were curious about the team at the concert series.

The ninth Take That album, This Life, will be released in November this year, and a taste of it – the song Windows – has already arrived. The release will be followed by a UK tour in the spring, followed by the This Life – Under the Stars European concert series.

(MTI)