Pitbull to perform at Puskás Aréna next summer

Pitbull, the Grammy-winning Cuban-American rapper, will give his first concert in Hungary at the Puskás Aréna on July 21, 2026, with Lil Jon opening for the audience.

The global superstar is known for hits such as Give Me Everything and Timber. His “I’m Back!” tour follows his previous arena-filling Party After Dark concert series, Live Nation announced to MTI on Monday.

The new tour promises an even bigger stage, impressive visual effects, and spectacular pyrotechnics. Pitbull will be accompanied by his band, the Agents, and his dancers, the Most Bad Ones.

The concert series begins on June 23, 2026, in Stockholm, and will visit Belfast, Glasgow, Dublin, London, Nice, Düsseldorf, Budapest, Warsaw, Prague, and Riga, concluding on July 31 in Kaunas.

Pitbull, born Armando Christian Pérez, has amassed billions of audio streams and video views, along with hundreds of gold and platinum certifications. His signature “Eeeeeeeyoooooo” shout is one of forty sound trademarks officially registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Beyond music, Pitbull has built a diverse business portfolio. He founded the Mr. 305 record label and Voli 305 Vodka, and launched the SiriusXM radio station Globalization, which broadcasts rhythmic/dance music.

He recently partnered with Florida International University (FIU), which renamed its athletic stadium Pitbull Stadium, making it the first U.S. sports facility named after an artist. Pitbull is also an advocate for education: he co-founded Slam! (Sports Leadership Arts Management), a tuition-free public school network recognized as a leading educational organization, currently serving over 10,000 students across fourteen schools in the U.S.

Last year, he collaborated with Bon Jovi on the track Now or Never. Transitioning from underground hip-hop to pop infused with Latin rhythms in the 2000s, he quickly reached the top of the charts.

His 2009 hit I Know You Want Me became the most-watched video on YouTube that year, followed by a series of hits and collaborations with globally renowned artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Chris Brown, Shakira, Afrojack, and Christina Aguilera.

