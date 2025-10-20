Kosovo’s ambassador visits the University of Debrecen to discuss expanding educational and research cooperation

Kosovo’s ambassador to Hungary, Delfin Pllana, met with Rector Zoltán Szilvássy to discuss bilateral educational and research collaborations and opportunities to increase the number of Kosovar students studying in Debrecen. The ambassador also met with Kosovar students currently enrolled at the University of Debrecen.

It was the first visit to the university by the ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo, who has been serving in Hungary for one year. The diplomat was welcomed in the Main Building by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Okszana Kiszil, Director of Coordination and Strategy.

During the professional meeting, Rector Szilvássy presented the University of Debrecen’s extensive network of industrial partners and shared the institution’s latest research achievements, including innovations in the field of functional foods.

Presenting the educational systems of the University of Pristina and the University of Business and Technology (UBT), Delfin Pllana encouraged direct institutional partnerships, particularly in doctoral programs and medical education.

In addition to strengthening inter-university partnerships and scientific cooperation, the discussion also covered plans to launch student and researcher mobility programs.

Currently, 25 Kosovar students are studying at the University of Debrecen, most of them through the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program.

At the end of his visit, the ambassador met personally with the Kosovar students studying at the university.

(unideb.hu)