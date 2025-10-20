National Tax and Customs Administration trainer from Debrecen arrested for sexual assault

In recent days, a trainer from the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) in Debrecen has been taken into custody on suspicion of committing domestic violence.

According to information obtained by 24.hu, the man was employed at the NAV Institute for Training, Health and Culture in Debrecen, where he provided firearms training for tax authority personnel.

The trainer, who is in his fifties, had recently been stationed in Szeged for an extended period.

The Csongrád-Csanád County Police Headquarters confirmed to the outlet that the man was reported by a female acquaintance on suspicion of rape and assault. “The Szeged Police Department is conducting the investigation,” the police stated.

When asked about the exact nature of the charges, the authorities declined to comment, citing the interests of the ongoing investigation.