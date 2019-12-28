Three illegal migrants in Hosszúpályi

Three illegal migrants were taken to the Létavértes border police station on 27 December 2019.

According to the available information, three foreign people were asked to identify themselves by the police in Hosszúpályi on 27 December 2019.

The foreigners said that they were Syrian citizens, however, they could not identify themselves with any legal documents.

All the three of them were taken into custody by the police. On 28 December 2019 they were taken to the Romanian authorities.

Source: debreceninap.hu