Eleven people arrested by the police

Events of 14 February in numbers:

The police caught eleven people and took another seven to various police stations on 14 February 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Two people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were no traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Source: debreceninap.hu