Eleven people arrested by the police

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Eleven people arrested by the police

Events of 14 February in numbers:

The police caught eleven people and took another seven to various police stations on 14 February 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Two people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were no traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Man Threatens and Attacks Dog Owner Girls in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Police Chased Car Near Hajdúszovát

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Bicycle thieves in detention

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Cívis utca - Homy flat close to Uni

54 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Vezér utca

flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Debrecen, Csapó utca

80 m2 flat for rent
120 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *