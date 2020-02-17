Six people arrested by the police

Events of 16 February in numbers:

The police caught six people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 16 February 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes. One foreign person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Six people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in nine cases.

There were three traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County, from which one resulted in serious injuries and two in minor ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu