Five people arrested by the police

Events of 10 March in numbers:

The police caught five people and took another fifteen to various police stations on 10 March 2020.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were three traffic accident from which two resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu