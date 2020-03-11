Government Declares Emergency Due to Coronavirus

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Government Declares Emergency Due to Coronavirus

On 11th March, 2020, the Hungarian government has declared extraordinary law and emergency situations throughout the country.

  • From now on, people from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran cannot enter Hungary (except for every Hungarian citizen who must go into immediate quarantine after entering the country).
  • From now on, there is a ban on every indoor event with more than 100 participants, and every outdoor event with more than 500 participants must be canceled.
  • Expiring documents do not need to be renewed for the duration of the emergency.

 

