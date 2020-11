A flat on the fourth story in a block-of-flats was on fire in Debrecen on 1st November, 2020.

According to the press, a 94-year-old woman caused the fire who had lit a candle on 1st November to remember her passed away child.

Local firefighters arrived on the scene and managed to put out the fire. During their work, 63 people had to leave their homes.

Nobody got hurt in the accident.

dehir.hu

pixabay