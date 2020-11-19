Police Looking For Witnesses

According to the available data, on November 11, 2020, around 6:30 p.m., a Skoda-type car was driving on Road 3407 from Kaba towards the city of Nádudvar. In the 2nd kilometer of the road, the driver of the car collided from behind with a motorcyclist, who suffered so severe injuries as a result of the accident that she lost her life at the scene.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters asks that anyone who has seen the accident or has information about the circumstances of its occurrence should report in person at the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters (Hajdúszoboszló, Rákóczi utca 4.) or via the following phone numbers: 06-52 / 45740, (available 24 hours a day), 06-80 / 555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112.



Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

debreceninap.hu