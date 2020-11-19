A time-based public transport ticket will be introduced in Debrecen

For the first time in Hungary, a time-based ticket will be introduced in public transport in Debrecen.

The ticket – can be purchased using a mobile phone app – can be used by passengers on trams and buses for an hour from January 1st.

The general assembly not to raise ticket prices in Debrecen next year. Accordingly, tickets redeemed will continue to cost HUF 350, those redeemed at the driver will cost HUF 450, and the new time-based ticket will cost HUF 400.

From 23 November, DKV will switch to the holiday schedule.

Due to the curfew, trams run every 15-20 minutes and buses every 30-40 minutes in Debrecen in the evening.