A man stole several bicycles in ​​Balmazújváros

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

According to the investigation, a local resident stole several bicycles in the area of ​​Balmazújváros in the first half of December 2020. The man always had the same method. He walked inside the city, and when he found unlocked bikes, he took them home and hid them in his yard.

Thanks to the extensive data collection of police officers, the alleged perpetrator was identified in a short time. Police caught the 55-year-old man, questioned him on a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft offense, and then put him in criminal custody. He made a confession. The stolen bikes were found by the officers, seized and then returned to the owners.

During the investigation phase of the case, the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

police.hu