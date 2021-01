Police are asking for the help of the people to find 15-year-old Ramóna Éva Csatári.

The 15-year-old girl went missing on 25th November, 2020. She is 152 cm tall and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

In case you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the police in person (4. Budai Ézsaiás street, Debrecen) or on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

debreceninap.hu