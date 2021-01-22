200 vaccinations are given in the UK every minute

Two hundred people are vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine every minute in the UK, and the number of those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine is approaching five million, the British Home Secretary said on Thursday.

Priti Patel also said at a press conference in Downing Street that the British government will increase fines for violating regulations aimed at curbing the epidemic.

The minister said that since the start of the UK vaccination campaign on 8 December, 4,973,248 people had received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Thursday night.

In a daily summary presented at the same time as the press conference, the health ministry said 464,036 people had received the second dose.

Thus, the number of vaccinations administered so far, including the first and second doses, is close to 5.5 million.

According to a briefing by the ministry on Thursday night, 37,892 new infections have been identified through screening nations in the past 24 hours.

In previous weeks, more than 60,000 new infections, sometimes close to 70,000 a day, have been screened in the UK almost every day.

Thursday is the fifth day in a row that fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus infections have been detected by tests.

According to new data from the ministry, 283,392 coronavirus infections were screened in the week ending Thursday. This is 87,447, 23.6 percent less than the number of new infections detected in the same period a week earlier.

According to the British government’s calculation methodology, which takes into account deaths occurring within 28 days of the diagnosis of coronavirus infection, a report on the deaths of 1,290 patients was received on Thursday.

Taking into account Thursday’s data set, 94,580 people have died in the UK so far from Covid-19 disease caused by a new type of coronavirus.

Of the countries in the world, only the United States, Brazil, India, and Mexico have more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic.

However, the number of new hospital admissions for Covid-19 is already declining somewhat, following a decline in the number of new infections. The health ministry said 28,362 patients were hospitalized in the one-week period that ended earlier this week, 320, 1.1 percent less than a week earlier.

However, Interior Minister Priti Patel stressed at Thursday’s press conference that the country has not yet gotten out of trouble and that full compliance with measures to curb the epidemic remains essential.

Patel said that to this end, the government will increase the fine that can be imposed for organizing house parties with more than fifteen participants, for example, from £ 200 to £ 800 (325,000 forints).

In the event of a repeated infringement, twice the previous fine must be paid each time, until the penalty amount reaches the upper limit of £ 6,400 (HUF 2.6 million).

In addition, the provision under which the organizers of illegal events of more than 30 people can be fined up to £ 10,000 (more than HUF 4 million) remains in force.

At a press conference on Thursday night, Vin Diwakar, the London medical director for the British Public Health Service (NHS), likened violators of the restrictions to those who lit a lamp during blackouts ordered during World War II airstrikes. “They endangered not only themselves and their homes, but the entire street, the entire local community,” as well as violators of current regulations, Professor Diwakar said.

