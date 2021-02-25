Man fined for exceeding the maximum permissible gross weight by one and a half tonnes

The Biharkeresztes police officers imposed an administrative fine of HUF 500,000 on the driver.

At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a Romanian man applied to leave with the vehicle he was driving on February 24, 2021, at 9 p.m. The officers of Biharkeresztes certified the driver and then, during the axle weight measurement, it was established that the load exceeded the maximum permissible total weight by 1375 kilograms.

