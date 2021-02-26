Man Who Killed Wife Is Sentenced to Seventeen Years in Prison

The Tatabánya General Court sentenced a man from Tata to 17 years in prison for killing his wife with a knife and an axe, the Komárom-Esztergom County Attorney General’s Office told MTI on Friday.

According to Deputy Spokeswoman Veronika Barbély, the man had married the victim three weeks before the crime was committed. It was planned that the woman and her children would move into the man’s house in Tata to live as a family. The woman visited the man on August 31st, 2019, and intended to leave the next afternoon. The next day, the perpetrator struck his wife several times with an axe for no precedent and no reason, and then stabbed her in the chest three times with a hunting knife. The victim died on the spot. At the preparatory trial of the Tatabánya General Court, the man was sentenced to 17 years in prison. The decision is not final.

MTI

