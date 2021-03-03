Man breaks the window of a car

The 29-year-old man jumped out of his car at a red light and broke the window of another car.

A man filed a complaint with the police in early February 2021 that a car was standing next to the main road 471 on the outskirts of Debrecen, the driver got out and then punched his window with his fist. The victim did not remember a traffic situation that would have justified his unknown act. Police in Debrecen began to investigate the case, collecting data and trying to identify the alleged perpetrator based on the personal description received and the type of car. Their work soon led to results, and on March 1, the 29-year-old resident of Miskei, who testified, was questioned as a suspect at the police station. He must be held liable for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor offense.

police.hu