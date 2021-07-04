Man Wanted By Saudi Authorities Arrested at Nagykereki

A 32-year-old Moldovan man wanted to leave the country at the Nagykerekei Motorway Border Crossing on July 2nd, 2021 at 1 p.m. During the inspection the police found that the man was wanted by the Saudi authorities.

Interpol issued an arrest warrant against the man for crimes of hooliganism, vandalism, vandalism and looting. The police took the Moldovan man to the Biharkeresztes Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters and put him into extradition custody. The further steps taken against the man will be decided by the Metropolitan Court.

