Two circled man were caught by police in one day

A man of Romanian nationality applied for entry at the Nagykereki Motorway Road Border Crossing on August 11, 2021 at 6:25 p.m. The uniformed persons checked the data of the foreigner, during which it was established that the Kiskőrös Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for fraud.

At 6:45 a.m. that day, a passenger of a minibus was certified by the police at Ártánd Road Border Crossing. During the inspection, it turned out that the Vásárosnamény Police Headquarters is circling the 40-year-old Moldavian man due to riots.

The uniformed men captured both men and then produced them.

