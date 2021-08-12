Road widening and curb construction works on Jánosi Street

Road widening and curb construction works started on Jánosi Street in the Csapókert district of Debrecen on August 9, 2021.

The investment will take place from the property at 56 Jánosi Street on the even side, in the direction of Kisfaludy Street, about 65 meters long and 0.5 meters wide. The intervention is justified by the fact that the use of the curb is continuous and significant on this section of the road, and there is enough free public space here to carry out the necessary road widening and curb construction.

The primary goal is to make two-way traffic more barrier-free and to ensure stormwater drainage. The work is expected to take a week, depending on weather conditions.

The gross HUF 2.3 million required for the investment is provided by the Municipality of Debrecen from its own resources.

During the works, temporary traffic restrictions and road congestion can be expected on the affected road section, therefore we ask road users not to drive as usual, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs.

– warns in its communication the municipality.

Debrecen City Hall Press