A twenty-four square meter hay storage facility caught fire in Hajdúnánás, Nyúl Street. The flames also endangered stables, horses, and round bales piled up.

The city’s professional firefighters extinguished the fire with two jets of water and hand tools. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény also took part in the protracted follow-up work.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

Picture: illustration.