A bicycle thief was caught in Polgár

According to the investigation, on July 27, 2021, around 3 p.m., a woman was cycling inside Polgár when a man rode a bicycle next to her and grabbed a bag from the victim’s basket. The 30-year-old victim found the man searching the bag on a nearby street who eventually managed to escape with the money taken out of her wallet. Following the report, police identified the offender on the basis of the information obtained, who was interrogated as a suspect within two hours of the crime and then detained. The 23-year-old civilian did not deny his actions, he testified.

During the investigation phase of the proceedings initiated on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft, the Criminal Department of the Hajdúnánás Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the competent prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute.