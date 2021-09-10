Man stabs his wife several times out of jealousy

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office has brought charges against the man who stabbed his wife eighteen times due to the jealousy of the growing authority.

The condition of the accused with a mental illness deteriorated from the autumn of 2019, which also had a significant impact on his daily life. He blamed his wife and children for his illness and condition. However, jealousy also prevailed over him.

On December 24, 2020, the accused’s wife started working early in the morning, so she was getting ready in the bathroom of the house. To this, the accused also got up, picked up a kitchen knife in the kitchen and went into the bathroom after his wife, closing the door from the inside. The defendant watched the victim’s preparations wordlessly in the bathroom for a long time, did not answer his wife’s questions, and then when the woman headed for the kitchen, the defendant walked over to her and stabbed her in the neck with a knife. The man then stabbed or cut his wife at least seventeen times in a row on his face, neck, neck, chest, and right wrist held up in defense.

The accused did not let the victim out of the bathroom for a while, and after a while he himself reported to the police on a mobile phone and notified the ambulances as well.

After being transported to the hospital, the victim underwent life-saving surgery. The woman suffered stabbed and incised injuries that healed beyond eight days as a result of the abuse, one of which was life-threatening.

The investigation was carried out by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Attorney General’s Office has been indicted at the Debrecen General Court against the accused, who is currently undergoing preliminary medical treatment. Considering that the accused could not be held criminally liable for his mental illness, in the indictment the Prosecutor General’s Office requested that the court release the accused from the charge against him and at the same time order his compulsory medical treatment and confiscate the kitchen used as a means of perpetration.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.