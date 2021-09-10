Kids will like this Debrecen racetrack

The Agora Science Adventure Center has been expanded with an interactive tool for children, the municipality of Debrecen has announced.

The racetrack, powered by exercise bikes, was developed by students at the Schaeffler Academy, which trains professionals. With the interactive game, kids can experience in a fun way how kinetic energy is converted into electric current, which then drives the race cars.

The facility is a new attraction in the region’s offerings; it promises an exciting adventure, an experience of a lifetime for all ages. In the Agora, play and fun are combined with learning; children and adults can get acquainted with special tools and scientific curiosities, they can take part in extraordinary and spectacular experiments.

In the laboratories of the three-story modern building, visitors can get a glimpse into the mysteries of physics, chemistry, medical biology, hydrobiology, botany, environmental science, and robotics; they can study celestial phenomena in the constellation.

In the Interactive space, you can try more than forty scientific games and interactive tools.

debreceninap.hu