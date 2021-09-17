Man knocked down a sign and then left the scene

Police
Bácsi Éva

According to the currently available data, a man was driving his car in Hajdúböszörmény, Külső-Dorogi street on September 13, 2021, at around 12 noon. Arriving at the intersection of Fürdő Street, the driver overturned a “Stop! Priority is mandatory! ” signboard, drove on, and after a few minutes cycled back to the scene. Police used an alcohol probe against the local resident, which indicated a positive value, so he was captured and produced.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters instituted proceedings against him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

 

police.hu

