A circling fraudster was caught at Ártánd

At Ártánd Road Border Crossing, on September 19, 2021, around 1 o’clock, a 41-year-old Hungarian citizen applied for entry as a passenger of a bus of Romanian nationality. During the inspection, the police found that the Kecskemét Tribunal Enforcement Group had issued an arrest warrant against the man because he had not voluntarily started serving his sentence for the fraud. The border police produced the man around and handed it over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Station, who took him into custody.

 

police.hu

