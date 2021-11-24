17-Year-Old Boy Went Missing in Debrecen

Rikárdó Veres is in an unknown location.

According to the available information, the 17-year-old boy was last seen on September 6th, 2021, then he left for an unknown location. Police are still searching him. Veres Rikárdó is 170 cm tall and has a slim body.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the young man shown in the picture report in person at the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, 4. Budai Ézsaiás street), or make a report by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, or on the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111, or on 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu

