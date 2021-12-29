Proceedings can be initiated against 29 people after a house party in Debrecen

The case started with a house party announcement and has now ended with a motion to prosecute after questioning 29 suspects. Investigators in Hajdú-Bihar have completed their investigation into the case.

A report was received by the police on the evening of July 2, 2019, that a house party was being heard in a property in Debrecen, disturbing the neighbors. The patrols went to the scene where three people were confirmed. The 26-, 27-, and 30-year-old men behaved in a remarkably confused manner, so uniformed men entered the property, where they found drug-derived herbal derivatives, pills, and white powder. The three men were produced and prosecuted.

Investigators from the Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters identified nearly thirty people who may have been linked to various drug-related crimes during the wrapping of the case. Police officers carried out coordinated actions in several parts of the country and during the research found several kilograms of drugs, supplies needed for their measurement and packaging, and seized nearly one million forints in the framework of asset recovery.

Investigators interrogated eight people on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a drug trafficking offense, while a further 21 consumers were questioned on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of having a drug offense.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office within a few days.

police.hu