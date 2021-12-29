Tractors stolen from the Czech Republic were found in the hold of a truck in Hajdú-Bihar County

Employees of the Hajdúböszörmény Motorway Subdivision found the two agricultural machines stolen from the Czech Republic.

On 28 December 2021, the Center for International Criminal Cooperation notified the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters that two agricultural tractors had been stolen in the Czech Republic. Based on the information received, the staff of the Activity Management Center immediately issued a radio broadcast.

The patrols of the Hajdúböszörmény Motorway Subdivision inspected the vehicles in the Józsai Resting of the M35 motorway, during which they found the circled tractors in the hold of a truck that day.

The driver and passenger of the truck were produced for the Hajdúböszörmény Police Station, and the agricultural machinery was seized.

 

