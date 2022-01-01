Man Strangles His Wife Then Wants to Kill Himself

A man had strangled his wife and then wanted to commit suicide in Ököritófülpös, police reported on their website on Saturday.

According to the announcement of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters, a report was received after 7 am on January 1st, according to which a man had strangled his wife in Ököritófülpös and then tried to kill himself with his own hands. Ambulances found on the spot that the young woman had lost her life and her husband was taken to hospital. The Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings for suspected homicide.

