70-Year-Old Woman Killed in Fülöp

A report was received by the police in Fülöp on 31st December around 5:30 p.m. that in arrant János street an elderly woman’s neighbors could not get into the woman’s house, she did not give a sign of life.

Ambulances as they entered the house realized the presence of CO, so disaster management personnel were also called to the building. Firefighters found the body of a 70-year-old woman dead in the property. An on-site inspection revealed that the elderly woman’s injuries were from an unknown object, and traces of research could also be seen in the house. The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of causing bodily harm.

dehir.hu

pixabay