A man was found dead in Bajót, Komárom-Esztergom County, and proceedings were instituted on suspicion of fatal injury, the Komárom-Esztergom County Police Headquarters said on the police’s website on Tuesday.

The announcement of the 112 emergency call was made early Tuesday afternoon that a man had been found dead in a house in Bajót – it was written on police.hu. It is reported that investigative actions are currently underway.

police.hu

pixabay