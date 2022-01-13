Man threw smoke grenades on the field in the Loki match

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Man threw smoke grenades on the field in the Loki match

The 30-year-old man from Budapest, who threw a grenade at a football match, was prosecuted for a well-founded suspicion of disorderly conduct in the Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department. Police have completed an investigation into the case.

At a football match (DVSC-Újpest) held at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on August 8, 2021, at 5:45 p.m., an unknown person threw a smoke grenade into the field. In the proceedings, investigators identified the man who was interrogated as a suspect. He confessed.

The authority examined the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and forwarded the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

 

