They drove without a driver’s license, the patrols produced them in Létavértes

The patrols of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters checked a 32-year-old local resident in Létavértes around 11 February 2022. Police found the man never had a driver’s license. It was produced and then interrogated for driving an unauthorized driving offense and taken into custody for the offense.

The police in Debrecen inspected a 52-year-old local resident who was also without a valid driver’s license in the inner part of the county seat around 7 pm on the same day, and the alcohol probe used during the inspection indicated a positive result. The man was previously banned from driving by the Debrecen District Court and ordered retraining but did not take part in it. The uniformers produced the driver, questioned him about the offense of driving without permission, and then detained him for the offense. He was prosecuted for drunk driving.

police.hu