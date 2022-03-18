Two men left their friend stuck in a car had after they all had an accident in Debrecen

According to the data of the investigation, the suspect – together with two acquaintances – was driving a car in Vebróhíd Street in Debrecen on the evening of May 25, 2021. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the roadway, drove over the lane barrier, and knocked over a concrete pillar.

As a result of the accident, the right front passenger of the car was stuck in the car and got seriously injured, yet the two men fled without the help expected of them. They were caught by police not far from the scene and then produced. The proceedings also revealed that the driver of the vehicle had never had a license and that his acquaintance had taken his car unauthorized on the day of the accident.

The 24-year-old local resident must be held liable for suspected misconduct, arbitrary seizure of a vehicle, and negligent cause of a road accident, while his partner was interrogated by investigators for failing to provide assistance. They both testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu