This is how the Hajdú-Bihar police officers hunt down offenders

In order to improve traffic safety, the staff of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters started coordinated, increased road traffic inspections in the county, as a result of which on 16 March 2022 the housing estates of Debrecen, the main roads No. 4 and No. 471 were inspected. This time, drunk driving and driving under a ban were targeted.

In order to detect offenses more effectively, officers have now watched the most critical points in terms of road safety not only with civilian cars but also with drones. The drones made video recordings of the detected traffic situations and violations from a safe distance and position.

During the inspection, police screened a total of two drunk drivers, 19 for driving under a ban, two for speeding, and two for failing to wear a seat belt.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is planning similar traffic inspections for the rest of the year.

police.hu