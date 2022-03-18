Orban to the refugees: “I’m glad to see you. I wish you much success”

National
Bácsi Éva

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been in Debrecen for three days, handed over a certificate of temporary residence to a family who had fled Ukraine, according to a video posted on the Prime Minister’s social media page.

The short video reveals that the family with two children is preparing to travel further to Italy. On Wednesday evening, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a visit to the Hungarian-Romanian border station in Csengersima.

The Prime Minister heard a report by Alexandra Szentkirályi, a spokeswoman for the government, Sándor Kovács, Member of Parliament for the region, and József Kovács, State Secretary for National Information, on the situation in the border area and the continuing surge in refugees in Ukraine.

Viktor Orbán traveled to the borders from Debrecen


 

debreceninap.hu

