43-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Zirc, Police Are Investigating

A woman was found dead in Zirc on Saturday, an investigation into the suspicion of murder began, writes police.hu.

Following a citizen report, police entered the courtyard of a family house in Zirc on Saturday afternoon, where a 43-year-old woman was found dead. A man suspected of committing the crime was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station.

Authorities have launched an on-site visit to investigate the case on suspicion of homicide by the Veszprém County Police Headquarters.

