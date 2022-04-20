Shooting in Molenbeek, Brussels, One Person Killed

Europe Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Shooting in Molenbeek, Brussels, One Person Killed

Another shooting happened in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, the Belgian capital, where a 20-year-old man was killed on Monday, The Brussels Times reported.

According to the news portal, this is the ninth such police-investigated incident in the north-west of Brussels since September.

Police were called to the scene around nine o’clock in the evening, where a seriously injured young man was found. He had died before being taken to hospital. According to district police, the man was in a car when he was shot. The prosecution is investigating a murder case.

According to RTBF, the authorities are looking for a vehicle with a Luxembourg license plate and are waiting for additional eyewitnesses to report. A French-language news portal called Sudinfo wrote on Tuesday that the crime is likely linked to disputes between rival gangs involved in the drug trade.

The Brussels Times pointed out that a similar incident happened last week at the scene of the act.

MTI
pixabay

Related Posts

From June the Number of Visitors Will Be Regulated in Venice, Where Tourists Have Returned En Masse

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Shooting in Molenbeek, Brussels, One Person Killed

Tóháti Zsuzsa

FRONTEX NEWS: Q1 illegal border crossings into EU highest since 2016

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *