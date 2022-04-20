Shooting in Molenbeek, Brussels, One Person Killed

Another shooting happened in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, the Belgian capital, where a 20-year-old man was killed on Monday, The Brussels Times reported.

According to the news portal, this is the ninth such police-investigated incident in the north-west of Brussels since September.

Police were called to the scene around nine o’clock in the evening, where a seriously injured young man was found. He had died before being taken to hospital. According to district police, the man was in a car when he was shot. The prosecution is investigating a murder case.

According to RTBF, the authorities are looking for a vehicle with a Luxembourg license plate and are waiting for additional eyewitnesses to report. A French-language news portal called Sudinfo wrote on Tuesday that the crime is likely linked to disputes between rival gangs involved in the drug trade.

The Brussels Times pointed out that a similar incident happened last week at the scene of the act.

MTI

pixabay