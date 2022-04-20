Roof Structure of a Downtown Building in Debrecen Caught Fire

The roof structure of a two-storey building in the city center caught fire in Debrecen on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured, the press officer of the Hajdú-Bihar disaster management directorate told MTI.

According to Judit Bányai, firefighters marched to the Kandia street fire with six cars, and took three gas cylinders out of the house.

The fire was extinguished with several jets of water, and twelve elderly people living on the ground floor could not leave the building during the intervention, Judit Bányai explained.

MTI

pixabay