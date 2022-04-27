The owner of a stolen scooter is being sought in Debrecen

The police in Debrecen are waiting for the application of the owner of the scooter in the photo, which was stolen by a landowner.

According to the data of the investigation, the suspect stole the electric scooter shown in the picture from the cellar in Debrecen, around the Bright Yard, in the winter of 2021, the owner of which is not yet known.

The police ask the owner of the scooter in the picture to report in person at the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4), or to report it by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. -80 / 555-111 on the telephone number or one of the central emergency numbers 107, 112.

debreceninap.hu