A man satisfied himself in a strange way in Debrecen – he was punished for it

On April 19, 2022, the Debrecen District Court pronounced a verdict in the case of a defendant who behaved in a shameful manner near a restaurant in Debrecen.

During the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor made a so-called substantial motion for a sentence against the accused in the case of a confession and a waiver of the right to a trial. The accused confessed to the crime in accordance with the indictment and waived his right to a trial, this was accepted by the court.

The trial court sentenced the man to 1 year to 1 month in prison, in line with the prosecutor’s moderate motion, and suspended his probation for 2 years.

According to the verdict, the middle-aged man arrived in Debrecen by train from a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar on 15 August 2021, where he bought special toy dolls as he collects them. The accused went to the parking lot of one of the nightclubs in Debrecen while intoxicated and then stopped under a tree. The man then noticed a young woman on the terrace of the restaurant having fun in the company of her friends. Because the defendant believes the girl looked like a toy doll he was collecting, he took out of the bag one of the dolls he had previously bought, then turned in the direction of the victim, took out his genitals, and performed self-satisfaction.

The young woman noticed the accused’s act and then those in her company called on the man to stop. The case was reported to the police, and the police took action against the man on the spot because he acted in a shameful manner.

The judgment of the Debrecen District Court was final and was acknowledged by the prosecutor, the accused, and his defense counsel.

debreceninap.hu