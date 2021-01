A little boy had an unusual experience on January 20, 2021, in Mikepércs. Five-year-old Adam was surprised at the request of his parents on his birthday by the staff of the Hosszúpályi Police Station because he loves police officers, sees them as heroes, and his dream was to see and ride a police car.

In addition to Adam, his brother was also happy about the surprise, as they could both get in the patrol car.

debreceninap.hu