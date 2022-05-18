Eight people came from Pocsaj to Debrecen to steal cables

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Eight people came from Pocsaj to Debrecen to steal cables

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting eight men in Pocsa for a well-founded suspicion of theft. According to the data of the investigation, in April and May this year, the suspects stole cables from a Debrecen site worth millions of forints, which were later resold. One of the men was arrested by a security guard on the evening of May 14 and captured by incoming police.

 

Investigators identified his male companions who were arrested and interrogated as suspects during the proceedings. Everyone testified. Police found several bags of cables during the search, which were seized.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Eight people came from Pocsaj to Debrecen to steal cables

Bácsi Éva

Pilot blinded in Debrecen with laser, police ask for help

Bácsi Éva

An indictment was filed against the teacher who abused the children entrusted to her

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *